Masked men rob aged couple of gold, cash

12 April 2021 18:15 IST

Rajapalayam

An armed gang that broke into the house of a businessman, R. Narayana Raja (64), reportedly robbed 80 sovereigns of gold and ₹ 4 lakh in the early hours of Monday.

The police said that the man, who runs a fertilizer shop in Tirunelveli, was living with his wife, Jamuna (55) in PSK Nagar. His two daughters were married off.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 2 a.m., five masked men barged into the house after breaking open the door.

The robbers brandished some object at Narayana Raja and threatened the couple with dire consequences and asked them to part with the valuables. After getting the keys from Narayana Raja, they opened almirahs and took the valuables.

After tying the aged persons with cloths, they escaped. The issue came to light only after the victims could free themselves and alert their relatives over phone.

The police are trying to identify the robbers with the video clippings of closed-circuit television cameras installed in the vicinity. Five special teams have been formed to nab them.