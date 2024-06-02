GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Masked man steals jewellery worth ₹10.2 lakh from locked house in Rajapalayam

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage are on the lookout for the burglar

Published - June 02, 2024 12:59 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

A masked thief stole 34 sovereigns of gold, diamond jewellery and cash amounting to ₹2 lakh from a locked house in Bharathi Nagar in Rajapalayam, when the residents were away on Friday, May 31, 2024. 

Police said that the house belonged to Ganesan, who is employed in Karaikal. His wife, Vijayalakshmi lived with their daughter in Chennai. The family had come home to Rajapalayam, and after attending a temple function in Theni, Vijayalakshmi left for Chennai on May 26. Later, Ganesan also left for Karaikal.

On May 31, their domestic help who visited the house, found the front door broken open and alerted Ganesan. 

The family rushed to Rajapalayam and found that an unidentified person had also broken other doors and the almirah and stolen the valuables, including diamond jewellery worth ₹70,000. The total value of the stolen valuables was ₹10.20 lakh. 

Video footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera installed at the house revealed that a masked man had jumped over the compound wall of the house at around 1.10 a.m. on May 31. 

Based on a complaint lodged on Saturday, the Rajapalayam South police have registered a case of burglary and are on the lookout for the culprit.

