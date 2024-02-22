Masked burglars take away ₹2.60 lakh from former VAO’s house in Aruppukottai

February 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

Masked burglars broke into the house of a former village administrative officer, Prithiviraj, here and decamped with ₹2.60 lakh on Wednesday night.

Police said Prithiviraj and his family members had locked the house and left for Pandalgudi on Wednesday evening to attend a family function. When they returned late in the night, they found their dogs continuously barking.

The police said the family members found in the morning that the rear door of the house and an almirah had been broken open. The burglars had decamped with the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

A closed circuit television camera installed in the house showed two persons, one aged around 55 and another aged 35, entering the house.

The two had worn monkey caps and masks. The police suspect that people who knew about the family’s movement have committed the crime.

Aruppukottai Town police have registered a case and lifted fingerprints from the scene of crime. Prithiviraj resigned from his job last year and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.