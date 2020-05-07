Mask vending machines commissioned

Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan on Thursday inaugurated mask vending machines on the civic body’s administrative office premises and in Rajaji Park.
The public could get a mask by inserting a ₹5 coin in the machine, Mr. Jayaseelan said.
City Health Officer S. Arun Kumar was present at the inauguration.
The vending machine had 120 masks made by self-help groups, which would get replenished once the stock was exhausted. Since locally made cloth masks were being sold at ₹15 or ₹20 a piece, the vending machine would be a roaring success, Corporation officials said.
Based on the response from the public, the Corporation planned to install the machines at more places in Thoothukudi.
