Watch | ‘Mask parottas’ to create awareness about COVID-19

08 July 2020 13:17 IST

A video on traditional veechu parottas made in the shape of masks

A restaurant in Madurai has made parottas in the shape of masks. K. L. Kumar, who is the owner of Temple City, one of the biggest restaurant chains in Madurai, is the creator of this ‘mask parotta’. The aim was to make people realise the need to wear masks in public places. The design of a surgical mask was replicated to make these traditional veechu parottas.

Why you should pay for news - know more