Masi Mahasivarathri festival begins with hoisting of the holy flag at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple

February 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mahasivarathri festival begins at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Saturday.

Mahasivarathri festival begins at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The 12-day long Masi Mahasivarathri festival commenced at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple with the hoisting of the holy flag here on Saturday.

According to Temple Thakkar Palanikumar, the festival would witness deity processions and special abishekams and discourses. Mahasivarathri, the highlight of the festival would be held on February 18 (Saturday), car festival on February 19 and Ammavasai Theerthavari Urchavam on February 20.

Discourses would be held at the Thirukalyanamandapam and the presiding deities - Ramanathaswamy and Parvathavarthini Ambal would be decked up during the celebrations, which would come to an end on February 22.

