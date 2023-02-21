HamberMenu
Masi festival begins at temples

February 21, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Flag being hoisted at Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple in Dindigul for the Masi festival on Tuesday.

Flag being hoisted at Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple in Dindigul for the Masi festival on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The annual Masi festival started at Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple near Rock Fort in Dindigul with the hoisting of holy flag on Tuesday.

The flag was taken in a procession in the morning and hoisted on the ‘Dwajasthambam’ by noon. Devotees thronged the temple to witness the event. Earlier, the yellow sari and ‘thirumangalyam’ offered to the presiding deity were taken out in a procession around the temple.

Over 200 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Firewalk (pookuzhi) would be held on March 3.

Natham

The 15-day Masi festival began at Sri Mariamman Temple in Natham on Tuesday even as thousands of devotees began their fasting. The ‘kazhumaram’ event will be held on March 7.

