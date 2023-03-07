ADVERTISEMENT

Masi’ car festival held in Tiruchendur

March 07, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Thousands of devotees pulling the car to mark ‘Masi festival at Tiruchendur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of devotees participated in the ‘Masi’ car festival held at Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Monday.

On the tenth day of ‘Masi’ festival that commenced on February 25, regular rituals were performed since 5 a.m. and the car festival started in the morning. After the Vinayagar car reached the station at 7.40 a.m., devotees drew the car of God Swami Kumaravidangaperuman with Goddesses Valli and Devyani.

Former thakkar of the shrine Kannan Adityan participated in the car festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US