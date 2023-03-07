HamberMenu
Masi’ car festival held in Tiruchendur

March 07, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Thousands of devotees pulling the car to mark ‘Masi festival at Tiruchendur on Monday.

Thousands of devotees pulling the car to mark ‘Masi festival at Tiruchendur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of devotees participated in the ‘Masi’ car festival held at Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Monday.

On the tenth day of ‘Masi’ festival that commenced on February 25, regular rituals were performed since 5 a.m. and the car festival started in the morning. After the Vinayagar car reached the station at 7.40 a.m., devotees drew the car of God Swami Kumaravidangaperuman with Goddesses Valli and Devyani.

Former thakkar of the shrine Kannan Adityan participated in the car festival.

