Marudhupandiyar guru puja passes off peacefully

The Hindu Bureau SIVAGANGA
October 27, 2022 20:41 IST

People wait in long queue to pay their respect at Marudhupandiyar brothers memorial at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The guru puja of Marudhupandiyar brothers ended on a peaceful note on Thursday, with leaders of various political outfits and public paying their respect at the memorial at Kalayarkovil near here.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, former Minister Pon. Muthu Ramalingam, former MP Bhavani Rajendran, BJP State general secretary R. Srinivasan, Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath, Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam founder N. Sethuraman and Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam leader G.M. Sridhar Vandayar participated in the event.

Earlier on October 24, State Ministers I. Periyasamy, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, K.R. Periyakaruppan, P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MLAs Tamilarasi and S. Mangudi garlanded the statues of Marudhupandiyar brothers installed at the Manimandapam in Tirupattur.

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, Information and Public Relations Department and police officials also garlanded the statues. The Collector also hoisted a tri-colour flag on the occasion.

The police made elaborate security arrangements at vantage points and set up several check-posts at entry and exit points of the district.

The district administration declared a holiday for educational institutions in Sivaganga, Tirupattur, Manamadurai, Kalayarkoil, Illayankudi and Devakottai on Thursday, a press release said.

