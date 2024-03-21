March 21, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

Marudhu Senai president Aadhi Narayanan was on Thursday arrested on charges of opening fire against an armed gang that attempted to murder him by hurling country-made bomb near Kalligudi on March 14.

The Kalligudi police on Wednesday booked him along with two others, identified as Naveen Kumar and Sethupathi, under Sections 147, 147 and 307 of Indian Penal Code for rioting and attempt to murder and under the provisions of Arms Act.

The police said that based on the complaint of Aadhi Narayanan, the Kalligudi police arrested four persons, including one A. Karthik of Kalligudi for attempting to murder him.

During interrogation, Karthik had reportedly said that he had wanted to murder Aadhi Narayana in revenge of the murder of his friend Vinith.

He had bought vehicles and with his accomplices tried to hit the SUV of Aadhi Narayanan with his four-wheeler.

However, the SUV escaped by getting off the road.

When Karthik and his gang returned to attack them with bombs, Aadhi Narayanan had shot at them with a small arm, Madurai district Superintendent of Police, B. K. Arvind said.

The police have arrested five others along with Aadhi Narayanan. They were sent to judicial custody.

