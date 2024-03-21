GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marudhu Senai president held for opening fire against armed gang

March 21, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Marudhu Senai president Aadhi Narayanan was on Thursday arrested on charges of opening fire against an armed gang that attempted to murder him by hurling country-made bomb near Kalligudi on March 14.

The Kalligudi police on Wednesday booked him along with two others, identified as Naveen Kumar and Sethupathi, under Sections 147, 147 and 307 of Indian Penal Code for rioting and attempt to murder and under the provisions of Arms Act.

The police said that based on the complaint of Aadhi Narayanan, the Kalligudi police arrested four persons, including one A. Karthik of Kalligudi for attempting to murder him.

During interrogation, Karthik had reportedly said that he had wanted to murder Aadhi Narayana in revenge of the murder of his friend Vinith.

He had bought vehicles and with his accomplices tried to hit the SUV of Aadhi Narayanan with his four-wheeler.

However, the SUV escaped by getting off the road.

When Karthik and his gang returned to attack them with bombs, Aadhi Narayanan had shot at them with a small arm, Madurai district Superintendent of Police, B. K. Arvind said.

The police have arrested five others along with Aadhi Narayanan. They were sent to judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.