Marudhu brothers remembered

Marking the 223rd death anniversary of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, leaders from various political parties garlanded the statues at the manimandapam in Tirupattur in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith hoisted the national flag and garlanded the statues at the Manimandapam. Ministers K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, S. Regupathy, K. R. Periakaruppan, R. S. Raja Kannappan, P. Moorthy and T. R. B. Rajaa garlanded the statues and paid tributes at the memorial near the bus stand.

Representing the AIADMK, former ministers Dindigul C. Srinivasan, Natham R. Viswanathan, R. B. Udayakumar, G. Baskaran, Sellur K. Raju, O. S. Manian, R. Kamaraj and S. Gokula Indira garlanded the statues.

DMK MLA A. Tamilarasi, Congress MLA S. Mangudi, AIADMK MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa, MDMK MLA M. Boominathan, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Congress leader K. Selvaperunthagai, Madurai Adheenam Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal and others garlanded the statues.

