Martial arts teacher seeks permission for conducting silambam class on Vandiyur lake bund

A martial arts teacher sought permission from the Public Works Department to conduct free silambam classes for children at the park on the bund of Vandiyur lake.

J. Venkatesh Poovulagan, silambam trainer, said that he wished to train students what he had acquired over the years of practice.

“Since the children’s park on the Vandiyur lake bund located between Melamadai tank and Pandikoil is centre to children living in Karuppayurani and Gomathi Nagar areas, it would be easily accessible to them for getting trained,” he added.

But authorities denied permission to train students there, he added. Citing the benefits of using the area, he said it would be safe for the children as it was already designed to be a park.

Further, as the training was only going to be conducted on weekends, it would not disturb public, Mr. Poovulagan noted.

Several children who could not bear the fees charged by professional trainers could benefit from the training, he said.

A PWD official said that since they have not permitted anyone before, they were looking for the safety and rules for permitting training in that location. “With further orders from senior officials, permission would be given for the training,” he noted.

