GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Martial arts teacher seeks permission for conducting silambam class on Vandiyur lake bund

Published - September 14, 2024 07:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A martial arts teacher sought permission from the Public Works Department to conduct free silambam classes for children at the park on the bund of Vandiyur lake.  

J. Venkatesh Poovulagan, silambam trainer, said that he wished to train students what he had acquired over the years of practice.

“Since the children’s park on the Vandiyur lake bund located between Melamadai tank and Pandikoil is centre to children living in Karuppayurani and Gomathi Nagar areas, it would be easily accessible to them for getting trained,” he added.  

But authorities denied permission to train students there, he added. Citing the benefits of using the area, he said it would be safe for the children as it was already designed to be a park. 

Further, as the training was only going to be conducted on weekends, it would not disturb public, Mr. Poovulagan noted.  

Several children who could not bear the fees charged by professional trainers could benefit from the training, he said.  

A PWD official said that since they have not permitted anyone before, they were looking for the safety and rules for permitting training in that location.  “With further orders from senior officials, permission would be given for the training,” he noted.

Published - September 14, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.