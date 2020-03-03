Marriage hall sealed

The Corporation officials sealed a marriage hall near Third Mile on Palayamkottai highway on Tuesday as property tax payable to the urban civic body had not been paid for the past two years.

Corporation officials said the urban civic body, which was taking action against individuals and commercial establishments for not paying property and drinking water taxes for the past few years, sealed the marriage hall on Tuesday as the proprietor of this property had not paid property tax to the tune of ₹4,67,761 for the past two years.

The drinking water connection was also snapped by the officials led by Assistant Commissioner Chandramohan.