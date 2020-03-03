Marriage hall sealed

The Corporation officials sealed a marriage hall near Third Mile on Palayamkottai highway on Tuesday as property tax payable to the urban civic body had not been paid for the past two years.
Corporation officials said the urban civic body, which was taking action against individuals and commercial establishments for not paying property and drinking water taxes for the past few years, sealed the marriage hall on Tuesday as the proprietor of this property had not paid property tax to the tune of ₹4,67,761 for the past two years.
The drinking water connection was also snapped by the officials led by Assistant Commissioner Chandramohan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.