Marks do not define capabilities of any student: experts

Examinations must be seen only as a mechanism that helps to determine how well the students have understood a particular subject. Hence, marks obtained is not a measure to define the capabilities of any student, said G. Gurubharathy, principal, M.S. Chellamuthu Institute of Mental Health and Rehabilitation, here on Thursday.

He was addressing Class 12 students of Navalar Somasundara Bharathiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on ways to prepare and tackle pressure during an examination. The event is part of the ‘Happy Schooling’ programme, a joint initiative of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, HCL Foundation and Madurai Corporation, with an aim to promote emotional well being among Corporation school students.

The event emphasises students to focus on PASS- (preparation, attitude, self-care and stress management) strategy while writing an examination. “Through the programme we are telling students that they must focus on exam preparation and not on the final marks. They must have a positive approach in writing examinations and most importantly self-care is highly essential,” said S. Selvamani, project head of the programme.

Students fail in the examinations due to fear as the parents thrust their expectations on their children. Parents must understand that marks do not guarantee the success of their children in their lives, added Mr. Gurubharathy.

P. Meenakshi, headmistress of the school said that the programme is essentially very useful for the Corporation school students who do not have access to additional coaching classes. “With increasing competition, these students feel pressurised. When they attend such training sessions, it will help in addressing their anxiety issues,” she said.