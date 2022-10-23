Markets witness last-minute shoppers ahead of Deepavali

The last-minute shopping on Sunday, the eve of Deepavali day, kept different types of outlets busy throughout the day here.

Apart from the main thoroughfares and business areas, neighbourhood in Thoothukudi district, including Kovilpatti, had a brisk business.

Traffic police had a tough time over the last one week and with the last day before the Deepavali celebration being Sunday, the crowd was unmanageable in many stretches. Traffic diversion was effected within the city limits and additional police personnel were deployed at vantage locations.

The police regulated vehicle movement at Palayamkottai Road, WGC Road, Ettayapuram Road, Jayaraj Road and Anna Nagar Main Road. The buses were not permitted to reach the Anna bus terminus and instead alternative measures were taken, a police officer said.

Though the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to ensure that the crackers were burst during stipulated timings in the morning (one hour) and evening (one hour). But, the public seemed to have let the guidelines in the thin air. The high-decibel crackers burst by youngsters were uncontrollable in many areas.

Fire and Rescue Services department officials admitted that many vendors had put up outlets on the last day without obtaining any licence.

Almost every sector expressed satisfaction over the business during the Deepavali season. After two years of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the people came out to the markets even though the prices were higher by at least 30 % this year. There was a high turnout of sales. Textiles, sweets and savouries, fireworks, furniture and other businesses topped the sales, merchants said.