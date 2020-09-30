Gandhi Market to resume business from today

30 September 2020 17:24 IST

Woes of vegetable vendors at Gandhi Vegetable Market here never seem to end.

The market, which has been functioning for quite a long time, was shut down as a precautionary measure by the civic authorities when COVID-19 surfaced. Normal life came to a standstill for over 250 vendors who procure produce from far and near and sell them to local residents.

Though the government relaxed lockdown norms, there was no clarity about the reopening of the market. When the civic authorities announced alternative places as a makeshift arrangement, the vegetable market started functioning from the bus stand as well as on the grounds of MVM Government College for Women during June and July. The district administration moved the vendors to a space in ITI on Natham Road after sometime.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities demolished outlets at the Gandhi Market and constructed new buildings as most of the shops were in a bad condition and required to be razed down. When the vendors were waiting for civil works to be completed, some officials gave pressure on the vendors to vacate the premises, vendors alleged.

While some vendors were selling their produce on Natham Road, others preferred to move to the Gandhi Market where the work was still in progress.

The vendors, in a memorandum submitted to the Corporation Commissioner, said that they had no other alternative but to move into their outlets earmarked in the Gandhi Market and pleaded with the authorities to get the remaining work completed so that they can start afresh from October 2.

A civic official said that 80 % of the work at the market was completed and they were permitting vendors to move in. He admitted that there was a delay in getting the work completed in time due to the pandemic and the vendors can commence their activities as usual from October 1.