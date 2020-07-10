Market shifting: HC demands remedial measures from govt.

10 July 2020 20:30 IST

Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Revenue) impleaded in the case

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to suggest remedial measures after the Tiruchi Collector, in a counter affidavit, apprehended law and order problem in moving traders from Gandhi Market to Kallikudi Market in Tiruchi.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam suo motu impleaded the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Revenue Department in a petition filed by K. Krishnamoorthy, who sought a direction to the district administration to shift the wholesale market to Kallikudi Market.

The court was informed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gandhi Market was closed for the present and trade was permitted in four makeshift markets. After pursuing the counter affidavit filed by the Collector, the court observed that the Collector was unable to persuade the traders to move to the newly constructed Kallikudi Market.

If the Collector apprehended law and order problem, it was for the Collector to handle it with the aid of the police. For that purpose the officials could not seek the aid of the court.

The court said that at this juncture the role of the court was primarily adjudicatory and the effective functioning of the administration fell within the domain of the government. But repeatedly the authorities concerned were trying to wash their hands of the issue apprehending law and order problem.

If the authorities concerned came out with affidavits explaining their inability to deal with law and order problem, this court might consider the issue, the judges said. The court directed the newly impleaded respondents to go through the counter filed by the Collector and file their affidavits suggesting remedial measures. The case was adjourned till August 6.