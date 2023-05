May 31, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Personnel attached to Rameswaram Unit of the Marine Police are interrogating a Sri Lankan national, suspecting him to be attempting to help a woman from Hyderabad illegally flee to the island nation.

The police said the man, who flew down to India from Mannar district in Sri Lanka on May 28, stayed in a lodge in Rameswaram. Acting on a tip-off, the police picked him up for interrogation on Tuesday. Three others, suspected to have assisted him, were also questioned.