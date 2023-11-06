Marine engineer, whose organs were donated, accorded State honour

November 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Madurai

The organs of a 34-year-old marine engineer, who died in an accident and was declared brain dead, has been donated. He was accorded State honour by the district administration.

Vasantham Michael, a native of Thoothukudi, was on a vacation, when he met with a road accident and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital nearby and from there he was taken to the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in Madurai for further treatment.

Despite treatment at the hospital for more than four days, he was declared brain dead on Sunday. With the permission of his family members, doctors harvested the organs that were to be transplanted.

After completion of the procedure, a kidney and liver were transplanted to patients who were under treatment at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, another kidney was taken to Kauvery Hospital in Tiruchi, two corneas were taken to Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai and the heart to MGM Healthcare, Chennai.

As part of the Chief Minister’s initiative to accord State honour to organ donors during their last rites, the funeral of Vasantham Michael was conducted with State honours in Thoothukudi.