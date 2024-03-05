Marine college student found murdered

March 05, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A 24-year-old man was found murdered near Uvari in the district on Tuesday.

The police identified the body as C. Justin of Terespuram in Thoothukudi North Police Station limits who was studying in a marine college near Thisaiyanvilai. The police said the body was found near a mosque close to Kodavilai, a coastal hamlet in Uvari police station limits on Tuesday. The victim’s throat had been slit by the assailants. The body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

