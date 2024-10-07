ADVERTISEMENT

Marine biodiversity awareness campaign vehicle flagged off

Published - October 07, 2024 09:58 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The campaign vehicle being flagged off in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A seven-day vehicle campaign highlighting the value of marine life and with the objective to raise awareness of the need to protect marine biodiversity was flagged off at the office of the Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division near the Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Monday.

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Wildlife Warden and Director of the Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar and members of the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust (GoMBRT) flagged off the campaign vehicle.

According to a press release, the Wildlife Week celebration-2024 is being held from October 2 to 8 and as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations, the vehicle campaign was flagged off. The vehicle will travel along the coastal villages of the district and it will run till October 13.

The campaign highlights the value of marine life and raises public awareness of the need to protect marine biodiversity. The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve is home to more than 4,500 species. The awareness drive will educate students and help in motivating fishermen about rescuing the trapped marine wildlife.

As part of the Wildlife Week celebrations, competitions like video making, photo contest, drawing and speech were conducted for school students and volunteers. Certificates were given to the participants by the Wildlife Warden and Director.

