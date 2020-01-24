Marigold farmers face loss due to poor price

DINDIGUL

Farmers cultivating marigold flowers near Chinnalapatti here near rue price crash due to abundant yield.

Marigold flowers in yellow and orange colours are raised in hundreds of acres in many villages in the region, including Seevalsaragu, Oothupatti, Kamalapuram, Perumalkovilpatti, Jathigoundanpatti, Thoppampatti, Nadupatti, Kathirpatti and Pachamalayanpatti.

The flower yields in about two months after planting and is used in garlands, weddings, decorations and rituals. However, this year the flowers have yielded in abundance and hence, are not getting the right price in the market. The demand was also not as expected during the Pongal festival, causing a slump in prices.

A kg of marigold flowers is sold for as little as ₹ 20 in the Dindigul and Nilakottai flower markets and farmers are left in the lurch.

“We have not been able to reap even the invested amount and are facing huge losses,” says Savudan, a farmer in Bommanampatti.

“We fetched saplings from Hosur and Siruvani near Coimbatore for ₹ 1.80 per piece and planted them. It takes about 15,000 saplings per acre and the investment goes up, including fertilizers and water.”

The marigold farmers in Dindigul district are destroying the plants now to go for a new crop. In some villages around Chinnalapatti, well-grown plants bearing bunches of flowers are being ploughed through to make way for the next crop.