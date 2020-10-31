Marginal rise in sale of saris at Co-optex showrooms

Madurai

The Deepavali sales at Co-optex showrooms in the city have picked up recently after a period of lull owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, say Co-optex officials.

J. Nagarajan, Regional Manager of the Co-optex, said that a sale target of ₹ 12.60 crore had been fixed for this year's Deepavali sales in the Co-optex showrooms of the region, which includes the showrooms located at Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts.

Although the Deepavali sales were inaugurated on September 15, it was only in the last 10 days that the sales had marginally improved, said Mr. Nagarajan. “We are aiming to achieve last year's sales, which was around ₹ 10.44 crore,” he added.

Different varieties of cotton saris and silk saris are sold across the Co-optex showrooms for Deepavali festival. Discount of 30% is offered for saris.

However, the procurement of saris for Deepavali festival from the handlooms weavers had drastically come down this year, said K.R. Kishore Babu, manager of Dhakshinamoorthy Weavers Cooperative Society.

Mr. Nagarajan said that the procurement of saris from handloom weavers for Deepavali was lower this year mainly because of the poor sales of the previous stock of saris.

“But, based on the sale of saris for Deepavali, we will procure more saris from the handloom weavers,” he added.