Margazhiyil Makkalisai, a crowd-puller

Film director Pa. Ranjith addresses media persons in Madurai on Saturday.

18 December 2021 23:15 IST

Madurai

The Margazhi season was significant to Tamils. All kinds of music, be it bhajans or folk or other forms were on a par with each other. They were all equally important and connected equally with the people, said film director Pa. Ranjith at the Margazhiyil Makkalisai music concert.

Margazhiyil Makkalisai music concert was held in Madurai for the first time on Saturday. The event was well received and saw a large turnout of music lovers. Addressing media persons, Ranjith said the objective of the music concert was to provide a platform to artistes to showcase their talent.

When Neelam Cultural Centre conducted the first edition of the music concert in 2020 in Chennai, it was well received and the event was a huge success. But, the people asked as to why the event was held only in Chennai.

Following the success of the event in Chennai, we planned to continue the music concert. New talents emerged in the events last year and we decided to take the event to other cities as well. This year the music concert was being held in Madurai, Coimbatore and Chennai, in a bid to take the concept to more cities. The events would focus on identifying the local talents and also to connect the music with the people, he said.

Rapper, lyricist and playback singer Arivu briefed the media persons about the schedule of the events at the Margazhiyil Makkalisai music concerts in the three cities. Senior artistes would be felicitated at the music concerts.