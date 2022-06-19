Marathon to create awareness of blood donation

June 19, 2022 16:55 IST

As many as 3,100 participants took part in the awareness marathon organised by Blood Donors Club (BDC) of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) as part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebration here on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad flagged off the marathon, which aimed to create an awareness of blood donation, at the entrance of Madurai Medical College at 5.40 a.m. The marathon passed via Gandhi Memorial Museum, Flower Market in Mattuthavani, Walkers’ Park in K. K. Nagar, Teppakulam Junction and concluded at Madurai Medical College.

Speaking during the prize distribution, Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, noted that no death of a patient has occurred at the GRH due to shortage of blood.

Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathinavel spoke on the importance of the noble deed of blood donation.

According to M. Vigneshwar, secretary, BDC Cabinet, a few professional runners from as far as Palakkad, Kanyakumari and Andhra Pradesh had participated in the 10 km long marathon.

“We received about 15 calls from people who said that they will be unable to participate but are willing to donate and provided their contact details. We deem this as a success,” he said.

K. Mari Jeni from Rajapalayam and Karthika from Madurai bagged the first prize of ₹10,000 under each category. Second and third place winners were awarded a cash prize of ₹7,000 and ₹5,000 respectively under separate categories.

Medals were awarded to a differently-abled female who came within the top 10 in women’s category. The eldest participant was a 74-year-old male while the youngest was a two-year-old boy who were felicitated along with a six-year-old boy who finished within the top 50.