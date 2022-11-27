Marathon to break stigma associated with leprosy

November 27, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Participants taking part in the marathon held in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Scores of people participated in the marathon titled ‘Road to Give 2022’, organised by Courtyard by Marriott, Madurai and Tiruchi, to break the stigma associated with leprosy in Madurai on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The marathon flagged off by Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar is part of the eighth edition of the flagship charity raising event to support individuals and families of those who are suffering from leprosy.

The marathon began at the hotel, passed via Bharathi Ula Road and Race Course Road and concluded at the hotel. A zumba session was also held as part of the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The annual charity marathon is an integral part of the Marriott South Asia calendar to strive towards an inclusive environment.

As many as 143 hotels under Marriott International hotels and resorts in South Asia will aid in raising funds to support Rising Star Outreach of India, a non-profit organisation that works closely with leprosy colonies of India to become thriving, self-sufficient communities via providing medical care, community development and education.

Marriott’s General Managers of Madurai and Tiruchi J. P. Menon and Venugopal participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US