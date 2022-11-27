Marathon to break stigma associated with leprosy

November 27, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Scores of people participated in the marathon titled ‘Road to Give 2022’, organised by Courtyard by Marriott, Madurai and Tiruchi, to break the stigma associated with leprosy in Madurai on Sunday.

The marathon flagged off by Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar is part of the eighth edition of the flagship charity raising event to support individuals and families of those who are suffering from leprosy.

The marathon began at the hotel, passed via Bharathi Ula Road and Race Course Road and concluded at the hotel. A zumba session was also held as part of the event.

The annual charity marathon is an integral part of the Marriott South Asia calendar to strive towards an inclusive environment.

As many as 143 hotels under Marriott International hotels and resorts in South Asia will aid in raising funds to support Rising Star Outreach of India, a non-profit organisation that works closely with leprosy colonies of India to become thriving, self-sufficient communities via providing medical care, community development and education.

Marriott’s General Managers of Madurai and Tiruchi J. P. Menon and Venugopal participated.