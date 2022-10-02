Madurai

Marathon marks World Heart Day

Participants taking part in the World Heart Day mini marathon held in Dindigul on Sunday.

Participants taking part in the World Heart Day mini marathon held in Dindigul on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Scores of people participated in a marathon on Sunday organised by Indian Medical Association and District Athletics Association to mark the World Heart Day in Dindigul. 

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran flagged off the event, in which men and women ran for a distance of 10 kms and 5 kms respectively, starting from the office of District Athletics Association on the Round Road and ending at the District Sports Stadium.

IMA secretary Christopher awarded prizes to the winners.

Over 1,300 people, including 600 women took part in the marathon, stated an official release.


