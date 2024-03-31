ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon held to promote 100% voting in Virudhunagar

March 31, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A student participating in a marathon organised to create awareness on 100% voting running past a hoarding with a slogan "My vote is not for sale" in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

Around 200 college students from various parts of the State on Sunday enthusiastically ran a marathon organised by Virudhunagar district administration to promote awareness for voters to exercise their franchise without fail in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar District Election Officer, V.P. Jeyaseelan, flagged off the marathon at Virudhunagar Medical College in which men and women participated. While the men had to run for 10 km, the women had to cover 8 km.

Students from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Chennai wore t-shirts with slogan “My vote is not for sale”. Among the men the first prize of ₹10,000 went to S. Muralidharan of Alagappa University, Karaikudi. The second spot was bagged by S. Muthu Esakki of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai followed by S. Vallarasu of Bishop College, Tiruchi. They got ₹7,500 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Among the women, S. Sowmya of Dr. NGP Arts College, Coimbatore, followed by R. Ashwini of SAW College and A. Kamalalakshmi of Rani Anna Arts College, Tirunelveli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US