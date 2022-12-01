‘Mappillaiyoorani cucumber’ hits market in abundance

December 01, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The much-awaited cucumbers from Mappillaiyoorani have started hitting the markets of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, much to the jubilation of the consumers.

Farmers of Maappillaiyoorani cultivate cucumber and ridge gourd (Chinese okra) on over 300 acres of rain-fed fields every year. These cucumbers enjoy high demand in the markets of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Though the district has received deficit rainfall with occasional rain or intermittent drizzle during this northeast monsoon, cucumber, a rain-fed crop, has given excellent yield this year without much pest attack and disease caused by water stagnation.

“While cucumber harvest commenced a week ago, ridge gourd will start flooding the market in another ten days,” says farmer Siva of Mappillaiyoorani.

The villagers start their farming operations every year after the Bathrakaali Amman Temple priest, during the annual festival usually held in the month of ‘Aavani’, selects the day on which agricultural operations for cultivating cucumber and ridge gourd should start. The selected farmer would plant the first seed on the temple premises before sowing the seeds in his land. Only after the ‘first farmer’ starts the farming operation of the year, others follow.

“As the priest during the temple festival handpicked C. Periyasamy of our village to start this year’s farming operation, he planted the first seed on ‘Purattaasi’ 13 on temple premises and then on his land. After 40 days, we’re getting good cucumber yield and ridge gourd will be ready for harvest in another ten days,” Mr. Siva said.

The most interesting information is that none of the farmers in Maappillaiyoorani use chemical fertilizers and pesticides to get better yield as they rely only upon sheep penning to nourish their fields.

“After the sheep penning, the farm would be ploughed at least six times before the rains and weeding would be done three times. So, we spend around ₹80,000 per acre from preparing the farm for cultivation,” said Mr. Siva.

While a portion of the harvested cucumber and the ridge gourd are sold in front of the farmers’ houses, the rest is sent to the markets of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, where they enjoy overwhelming reception. The roadside vendors also come to the farms to purchase these tasty cucumbers at ₹20 per kg directly from the growers. “We get around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per acre a day,” says Mr. Siva.

During December-end and ‘Pongal’ celebrations, Mappillaiyoorani’s starch-rich cucumber fruits tickle the taste-buds of the consumers. “This year will be a blessed year, we believe, as the yield is good and weather conditions conducive so far,” says Mr. Siva.