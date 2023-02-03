Maperum Tamil Kanavu launched in Madurai

February 03, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MADURAI

It was a matter of pride that many heritage sites are found in the ancient city of Madurai, said Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan at the launch of ‘Maperum Tamil Kanavu’, an initiative on Tamil culture. Over 1,500 students participated in the event held on Friday.

Taking note of the fact that the initiative was launched on the death anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, Mr. Venkatesan recollected the contributions made by him during the tumultuous period marked by language issues. Many people had fought for Tamil language and opposed Hindi imposition, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan told the students about the findings in Keeladi and its importance. He spoke about Sangam literature and said that Tamil was the oldest language in the World. He said that Maperum Tamil Kanavu was an important initiative which would teach the students about Tamil history, values, tradition and culture.

Writer and Filmmaker Bharathi Krishnakumar said that the initiative was a noble one. Languages like Latin and Sanskrit are not widely spoken currently. But Tamil, which is an ancient language, is still widely spoken, he said. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said the initiative was to create awareness among the students about Tamil tradition and culture.