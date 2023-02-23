ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maperum Tamil Kanavu’ launched in Dindigul

February 23, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan addressing a ‘Maperum Tamil Kanavu’ programme at Parvathy’s Arts and Science College in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Tamils are achieving greater heights over the years as we can see more of them in top positions in various companies. This shows anything is possible if one works hard, said Dindigul Collector S. Visakan here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the ‘Maaperum Tamil Kanavu’ (inspired by Periyar’s words) programme to promote Tamil culture held at the Parvathy’s Arts and Science College here.

The Collector said the event is held to create awareness about Tamil civilisation and tradition among the youth as per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s directions.

The State has rolled out various special schemes that aim to make the youth more self-confident since it is becoming a more competitive world by the day. Ms Visakan urged the students to develop other skills apart from academics as well.

He asked them to make use of the Higher Education Placement Guide Books provided to them.

Reading books with rich ideas will enhance one’s knowledge and personality, he said, adding that Thirukkural contains everything one needs to know. He also asked them to read Tolkappiyam and other Sangam literature to be adept in our traditions, culture, ancient civilizations etc.

Ordinary people through hard work and sincere efforts will become achievers, said Mr Visakan. He urged the students to know about the various schemes of the State aimed at students’ welfare and to benefit from them.

Writers S. Tamilselvan and Bava Chelladurai spoke on how the literary heritage continues to strive in the modern world and the lives of Tamils through books, respectively.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Tamil Virtual Academy Research Resource Officer Gandhirajan, College’s Principal S. Sukumar and others were present.

