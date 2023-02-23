ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maperum Tamil Kanavu’ event held

February 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Maperum Tamil Kanavu’ event, which is being conducted across the State to sensitise college students to Tamil and Tamil Nadu, was held at St. John’s College in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

Addressing the students, Collector K. Karthikeyan said the programme was being organised in every district to sensitise the younger generation to Tamil culture and its richness as the present generation had known very little about Tamils’ civilization, struggle for Tamil language, the political change happened in Tamil Nadu after the struggle, ongoing archaeological findings about Tamil’s civilisation, contribution of Tamil Nadu to India and the world, industrial growth of Tamil Nadu etc.

“The younger generation should clearly understand the ancientness of Tamil, its rich literatures, Tamil Nadu, its contributions to the world, the challenges it is now facing etc. so that they can carry forward these messages to the next generation to keep the ‘light of knowledge’ glowing all the time. Hence, the lectures on these crucial topics are being conducted in the colleges,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Over a 1,000 students from various colleges participated in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US