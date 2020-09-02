Maoist Vivek booked for social media post

02 September 2020 21:39 IST

Madurai City police have booked Maoist J. Vivek on charges of posting messages on social media against democracy in the country and people with an intention to disrupt public peace. Tallakulam police said Vivek had posted themessages on his Facebook page. He has been booked under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and under Section 505 (1) (b) of Indian Penal Code.

