Madurai

Maoist Vivek booked for social media post

Madurai City police have booked Maoist J. Vivek on charges of posting messages on social media against democracy in the country and people with an intention to disrupt public peace. Tallakulam police said Vivek had posted themessages on his Facebook page. He has been booked under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and under Section 505 (1) (b) of Indian Penal Code.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 9:40:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/maoist-vivek-booked-for-social-media-post/article32507544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story