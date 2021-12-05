Maoist held in Maharashtra, produced in Theni court, jailed

THENI

A Maoist, Yogesh Madan, 35, from Maharashtra, was arrested by Tamil Nadu Q Branch police team and handed over to Theni police, who produced him before a court. He was remanded in judicial custody at Thekkampatti district jail in Theni district on Sunday.

The police said following information that some group was giving training to youth in remote locations in Varushanadu forests, the armed police reached the spot and secured five people, including Yogesh Madan, after opening fire in 2007.

After remaining in the prison for two years, Yogesh Madan got bail. Thereafter, he never appeared in the court. Several summons issued to him were returned as he was not in the address given, the police said.

When Chief Judicial Magistrate Venkatesan directed the police to arrest the accused and produce before the court within a deadline, the government deployed a special team from the Q Branch, which camped in Maharashtra and nabbed Yogesh Madan.