Many start New Year on a pious note

January 01, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Hundreds of people offered prayers in temples and attended special services and masses that were conducted in churches in Madurai on Monday.

Though many people had descended on streets, hotels and clubs the previous night to welcome 2024 with songs and fireworks, the celebrations have greatly reduced compared with the previous years. It is attributed to strict policing and heavy penalty for those flouting traffic rules. Youngsters on bikes, who used to roam around the city with loud noise and blaring horns, fearing repercussions had stayed away from such activities.

Man people began the new year morning on an auspicious note by taking part in pujas in temples and attending church services.

Hundreds of people waited outside Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple to get inside. With a view controlling the surging crowd, the temple administration stopped devotees at the entrance and let them inside in batches. As the temple was closed at 12 noon, devotees made do with saying their prayers outside it.

However, some who were disappointed over the early closing of the temple on a special day, decided to wait till evening to witness the evening prayer at 3 p.m.