Many drinking water pipelines washed away in floods in Tirunelveli, says T.N. Chief Secretary

December 24, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Most of the pipelines installed for carrying drinking water from the Tamirabharani to multiple locations have been badly damaged in the December 17-18 floods in Tirunelveli district, said Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena here on Sunday.

The Chief Secretary arrived in Tirunelveli after inspecting flood-hit areas in Thoothukudi since Saturday, He was briefed by Collector K P Karthikeyan, senior IAS officer and District Monitoring Officer R. Selvaraj and engineers from PWD and TWAD about the damage caused by the floods and the restoration exercise being carried out.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Shivdas Meena said the pipelines, which carried potable water, were washed away in the floods. It was a major task, and replacement works were under way from the time the rain stopped and the flood water drained.

The water lines to Gangaikondan SIPCOT area had to be installed afresh as the floods had completely damaged the infrastructure, he replied to a query.

The officials from various departments were working to restore the damaged roads, supply essential goods to the needy people and repair the roads and bridges. “We are providing power, wherever the water had completely drained and the transformers were working,” he said and hoped the connectivity should not be an issue in a majority of the stretches in the flood-ravaged districts in southern parts of the State.

The death toll stood at 22 in Thoothukudi and 13 in Tirunelveli. However, there were certain procedures to be completed after autopsy, he said and added that the exact numbers would be shared with the media by officials.

The Chief Secretary inspected the Government Hospital, Manur drinking water project, Vannarpet and a few road bridges that were damaged. He also took stock of the health camps being conducted.

He said the first and foremost task of the administrators was to restore 100% normalcy, in the sense, provide electricity, essential commodities and restore road connectivity.

As per the Chief Minister’s announcement to provide relief to the people, enumeration was being carried out and once it was completed, the government would start disbursing them to cardholders.

