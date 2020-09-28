1,026 dogs vaccinated in Madurai

Similar campaigns to be held annually.

A total of 579 dogs were administered rabies vaccination at the veterinary polyclinic in Madurai and 447 at the dispensary in Tirupparankundram and Palanganatham on Monday in view of World Rabies Day.

As part of a large-scale awareness programme, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services directed all districts to organise a mass vaccination campaign, said Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry R. Rajathilagan. Collector T. G. Vinay inaugurated the camp and administered the vaccine on a few pets.

The Regional Joint Director said pet owners were well aware of the vaccination day and turned up in large numbers. “The vaccination for pets is a necessity. If the dog is not vaccinated, both the owner and the dog are at risk. Since it is life-threatening, it is better that the vaccination is administered,” he said.

While the first injection can be provided on the 100th day after the dog's birth, booster shots must be given once a year. “We will hold similar campaigns every year. Since it is free, people can make use of this opportunity,” he said.

He said the department had a special rabies eradication scheme with an anti-rabies unit which steps out every day to administer vaccination for street dogs.