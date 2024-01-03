Many cinema houses charge exorbitant rates for parking, eateries, says DMK councillor at Corporation meeting in Dindigul

January 03, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Corporation of Dindigul should conducts check on charges collected by cinema houses for parking vehicles and selling eateries, said DMK Councillor Anand at the council meeting held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor J. Illamathi and attended by Commissioner Ravichandran, Deputy Mayor Rajappa, officials and councillors.

Intervening, the Mayor said the civic officials would conduct inspections and take necessary action.

The councillor further said the Corporation should not permit the theatres to put up huge hoardings as they were not only a hindrance, but also reduced the carriage space of the roads and posed a danger to pedestrians.

Gayathri (MDMK) said in her ward, at least 25 streets did not have name boards and urged the officials to immediately install them. AIADMK councillor Baskaran said the roads laid in Ward 34 were not up to the mark and demanded that the authorities check before release of payment.

CPI(M) councillor Jothi Basu said the public park in Rajalakshmi Nagar should be renovated as it was in a bad shape and public were apprehensive to visit and spend time there. Joining him, Rajmohan (AIADMK) said the park in his ward too required to be revamped.

BJP councillor Dhanapalan wanted the under ground drainage work in ward 14 to be completed. Many other members also complained about unfinished UGD works and how it posed hardships to road users and residents.

A controversy erupted when an AIADMK councillor Umadevi claimed that the civic body demolished a place of worship and planned to build a public toilet in that place. Opposing it, Deputy Mayor said that members should refrain from talking irresponsibly and demanded that the member show proof. When the AIADMK councillor claimed that the Corporation had passed a resolution and that she pointed only that, he denied it.

As the two were engaged in a war of words, other members demanded that they too had issues to be raised and discussed in the meeting. Following this, the Mayor appealed to the councillors to confine to their ward issues after which the meeting resumed.

Many councillors said the upkeep of fly-overs and road over bridges in Dindigul Corporation were far from satisfactory. The civic body could take over them from the highways and maintain them well. Bushes and plants on the bridges needed to be removed and given a facelift

. The Mayor assured them of swift action.

A total of 96 resolutions were passed during the meeting.