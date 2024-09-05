Many award-winning ISRO scientists studied in T.N. govt. schools, says Appavu

Governor R.N. Ravi should understand the fact that award-winning scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had studied in the government schools of Tamil Nadu under the State Board syllabus, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

“Most of them have studied in Tamil medium in the government or government-aided schools,” he said.

Asked about the Governor’s recent observation that the quality of CBSE syllabus was far superior than the Tamil Nadu State Board Syllabus, Mr. Appavu, after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram, at the memorial here on his birth anniversary on Thursday, said Mr. Ravi, who was making controversial and false statements about Tamils and Tamil Nadu frequently, had recently criticised the quality of State Board Syllabus of Tamil Nadu while glorifying the CBSE syllabus.

Former chairman of ISRO K. Sivan was a student of a government school in Kanniyakumari district and his award-winning colleague P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayan 3, was a government school student, who had his schooling in Tamil medium. He was the ‘first graduate’ of his family.

“And, ISRO scientists Mylswamy Annadurai, M. Vanitha, Nigar Shaji of Tenkasi district, V. Narayanan of Kanniyakumari district, A. Rajarajan and others had made their organisation proud by giving their priceless contributions to the achievements of ISRO. All these achievements have been acknowledged by the Union and the State governments. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, as a mark of approving their contributions, had honoured them with the cash award of ₹25 lakh six months ago. Moreover, ‘Young Scientists Awards’ have been instituted in the names of these achievers so that Tamil Nadu will always remember their contributions to ISRO. I don’t know if the Governor is aware of the quality of Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus or he views our syllabus with suspicion,” Mr. Appavu said.

He named a few more scientists and other achievers from various fields who had stamped their presence in their respective fields after having their schooling in Tamil medium and in government or the government-aided schools.

“The Governor should hence avoid similar controversies at least in future as he does not know the facts about Tamil, Tamils, and Tamil Nadu,” the Speaker said.

