Manufacturers told to emulate Gujarat technique to boost Thoothukudi’s salt production

December 16, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Salt manufacturers of this coastal district should follow the techniques being followed by Gujarat salt manufacturers, who produce 79% of the salt being produced in India, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has said.

Addressing the 5 th National Salt Conclave organised here on Friday by Confederation of Indian Industry, Ms. Geetha said Thoothukudi district, which stands second in India by producing just 9% of the salt, should move up further by substantially increasing the production. Since Gujarat stands first in India’s salt production with the lion’s share of 79%, the salt manufacturers of Thoothukudi should follow the techniques being employed there while weeding out the flaws here.

She asked the salt manufacturers to attract the younger generation towards this industry by modernising the operations and introducing value-additions.

Chairman of VOC Port T.K. Ramachandran said the port, which handled less than 1 lakh tonnes of salt being exported to various destinations in the past five years had so far handled 2.26 lakh tonnes during this financial year. Due to COVID-19, the port had exported only 44,000 tonnes and 27,000 tonnes of salt respectively over the past two years. “The situation has improved this fiscal with over 2 lakh tonnes of salt being exported from the port,” he said.

“Since ‘Salt Tourism’ has been introduced in States like Rajasthan to attract visitors in large number, similar kind of ventures should be introduced in Thoothukudi also by linking other heritage sites, places of worship etc. This venture will open new global markets for manufacturers and exporters here,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation (TNSC) K. Rajamani, said that the 45-year-old TNSC, owns over 8,000 acres of land. It was manufacturing anywhere between 1.50 lakh to 1.70 lakh tonnes of salt every year from 4,000 acres by employing 1,300 workers. Thoothukudi, he said was producing two-third of the 24 lakh tonnes of salt being manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

Of the 4,000-odd salt manufacturers in Tamil Nadu, most of the producers own 10 acres or even less while only 150 producers had salt pans on lands ranging from 10 acres to 100 acres. Only 42 salt manufacturers owned 100 acres or more land, as per the records of TNSC.

Since, saltpan workers are rendered jobless during the monsoon, they were being given ₹5,000 and over 7,000 workers received this assistance last year.

“With the saltpan workforce dwindling drastically in recent years, mechanisation is being done to tide over the situation. Since the climatic conditions prevailing in Thoothukudi and other facilities in this coastal town are conducive for salt production, the salt manufacturers should strive hard to increase the productivity,” Mr. Rajamani said.

He appealed to the salt manufacturers to make use of the thousands of acres belonging to Central Salt Corporation by taking it on lease.

Deputy Commissioner, Central Salt Corporation, Raghu Chakrapani, former Commissioner, Central Salt Corporation, Mohamed Anas Ansari, president of Indian Salt Manufacturers’ Association Bharat C. Raval, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry’s Thoothukudi chapter Thomas A. Antony and Conclave chairman Michael Motha and others spoke.