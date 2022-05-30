Manu Smriti is still being implemented in cultural, social platforms in India: VCK

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who constitute 30 crore of the population in the country, should get united under an organisational platform to fight the oppression and class dominance of the Sanatana forces, said Viduthalai Chiruthugal Katchi (VCK), leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Periyariya Unarvalargal Koottaimaippu to eradicate class and caste system here on Sunday, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the principles of Periyarism, Ambedkarism and Marxism was to create equality in the society.

Stating that India had only two races -- the Aryans and the Dravidians -- he said the Dravidians were not confined to Tamil Nadu but across the country.

Both the class and caste system of the Manu Smriti dominated the Scheduled Castes and tribes. "The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were not found in the four classification of Manu Smriti," he said adding that the principles of Manu Smriti had been strengthened over thousands of years.

" The Constitution of India was only implementable in administrative process in the country and not implementable in cultural and social platforms ... till date only the principles of Manu Smriti was dominant in cultural and social life," he said.

Putting up a united fight guided by the principles of Ambedkarism, Periyarism and Marxism can help in creating equality among the people, he said.

Leaders like G. Ramakrishnan (Communist Party of India-Marxist), Nagai Thiruvalluvan (Tamil Puligal Katchi), Athiyaman (Athi Tamilar Peravai), Jakkaian (Athi Tamilar Katchi), Kolathur Mani (Dravidar Kazhagam), Kovai Ramakrishnan (Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam)Nellai Mubarak (Social Democratic Party of India), MP, Su. Venkatesan and MNLA, Abdul Samad, were among those who spoke.

Earlier, a red shirt procession was taken out on Dindigul By-pass road.