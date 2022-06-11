Man’s body found floating in lake

The body of a 32-year-old man, Marimuthu, involved in several criminal cases was found floating in a lake near Chittoor in Vadamadurai near Dindigul on Saturday.

On receiving information, Vadamadurai police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation at the spot. Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and Vedasandur DSP Mahesh visited the spot.

The deceased was a native of Perumparai in Palani taluk, who has around 10 theft cases pending against him in police stations across Palani. sub-division

According to the police, Marimuthu had come to his maternal uncle Chellathurai’s house in Senkulathupatti near Vadamadurai and consumed alcohol near a lake in Chittoor and had ₹37,000 in his hand.

The police are investigating whether anyone had consumed alcohol along with him or whether he was beaten to death over a dispute between them and stole the money.

The Vadamadurai police have registered a case and are investigating.

