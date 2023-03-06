HamberMenu
Manjuvirattu claims life of a spectator, over 50 injured

March 06, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Manjuvirattu held at Araliparai in Sivaganga district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 60-year-old man was killed on the spot when a bull gored him to death at a manjuvirattu held in Araliparai in Sivaganga district on Monday. The deceased was identified as identified as Mookan of Karaiyinipatti near Singampunari.

Police said that as a part of the annual temple festival, the manjuvirattu was being held in which over 400 bulls from Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram districts participated. Around 250 bull tamers were also present.

As the event started, many spectators and over 50 bull tamers suffered multiple injuries. Even as the manjuvirattu was under way, a bull, which stepped out of vaadivasal hit against a spectator, who died on the spot.

The police rushed the body to the Government Hospital while the injured persons were admitted in Singampunari and Tirupathur GHs for treatment.

About 5,000 people from in and around Sivaganga and other towns witnessed the manjuvirattu.

