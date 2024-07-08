Manjolai tea plantation: HC seeks State government’s stand on rehabilitation of workers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought the State government’s stand on rehabilitation of Manjolai tea plantation workers. The court observed the status quo ordered earlier would continue.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the State to file a detailed report. In view of the earlier interim order no one should be sent out of the tea estate.

The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions filed by tea plantation workers and Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy. The petitioners sought relief for the tea plantation workers. Earlier, the court heard the petitions filed by P. Amutha and A. John Kennedy. Both were tea plantation workers at Manjolai tea estate. Two more petitions were filed by E. Rosemary and Dr. Krishnasamy.

Ms. Amutha sought a direction to the authorities to frame a scheme for the rehabilitation of the families of Manjolai tea plantation workers, grant free house site pattas and construct houses for the families on special consideration. She also sought a direction to the authorities to provide employment to the family members and provide free higher education to the children of the workers.

Mr. Kennedy said the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) has created plantations in Coonoor, Kotagiri, Gudalur and Valparai to rehabilitate the Tamils who migrated from Sri Lanka. Representations had been made to the authorities urging the State to take Manjolai and other nearby estates under the control of TANTEA and safeguard the livelihood of the workers, he said.

Ms. Rosemary sought a direction to the State government to take over the tea estate under TANTEA, provide four hectares of land to the workers and grant monetary relief. Dr. Krishnasamy sought the cancellation of the voluntary retirement scheme offered by Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to the workers as a one time settlement.

The company told the court that 25% of the amount under the voluntary retirement scheme was deposited and the remaining 75% would be deposited in a week. However, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that the applications were made not voluntarily but under compulsion.

The workers have been living in Manjolai for at least four generations and their livelihood would be affected if they were vacated. A rehabilitation scheme should be framed for the welfare of the workers, it was submitted. The State sought time to file a detailed report in the case.

The court directed the company to deposit the remaining 75% amount to the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Plantations) in Nagercoil. It was open to the workers to withdraw the amount. The amount could be disbursed after verifying the identity. The court posted the matter to July 22.

The tea plantation workers worked at the Manjolai Tea Estate under Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation. A total of 8,374 acres of land was leased to the company for a period of 99 years by the Singampatti Zamin in 1929. The 99-year lease period will be over in 2028. The company has taken steps to vacate before the end of the lease period. The entire area is now a reserve forest.

