Manjolai tea plantation: HC orders status quo and asks State government to file status report

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday, hearing two separate public interest litigation petitions with regard to Manjolai tea plantation workers, ordered status quo as on today be maintained.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the State to file a status report in the case and adjourned the hearing in the matter till July 8. The court also ordered notice to Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation.

The court was hearing the petitions filed by P. Amutha and A. John Kennedy. Both were tea plantation workers at Manjolai tea estate in Tirunelveli district.

In her petition, Ms. Amutha said that she worked as a tea plantation worker at the Manjolai Tea Estate under the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC). A total of 8,374 acres of land was leased to the company for a period of 99 years by the Singampatti Zamin in 1929. The 99-year lease period will be over in 2028. The entire area is now a reserve forest and will be handed over to the government, she said.

Under these circumstances, the company has taken steps to vacate before the end of the lease period and notice was issued to the plantation workers to vacate the premises on or before August 7, 2024. The company has offered voluntary retirement to the workers as a one-time settlement, the petitioner said.

She sought a direction to the authorities to frame a scheme for the rehabilitation of the 700 families of Manjolai tea plantation workers, grant free house site pattas and construct houses for the families on special consideration. Apart from this, Ms. Amutha also sought a direction to the authorities to provide employment to the family members and provide free higher education to the children of the tea plantation workers to ensure their uninterrupted education.

The petitioner said that most of the workers don’t have land or a house. The workers have been living in Manjolai for at least four generations. They require immediate rehabilitation and resettlement. An ex-gratia subsidy of ₹10,000 per month should be provided to each of the 700 families, as a special consideration, till an alternative employment was provided to them by the State government, she said.

The petitioner, Mr. Kennedy, said that the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) has created plantations in Coonoor, Kotagiri, Gudalur and Valparai to rehabilitate the Tamils who migrated from Sri Lanka. Under these circumstances, representations had been made to the authorities urging the State government to take Manjolai and other nearby estates under the control of TANTEA and safeguard the livelihood of the workers, he said.

He said that the majority of the workers were born and brought up in the tea plantation and it had become their native place. He sought a direction to restrain the authorities and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation from taking any coercive steps to vacate the workers from the premises and ensure continued supply of water, power and public transport till the disposal of the petition.