Manjolai tea estate: HC directs TANTEA to spell out its stand

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) to spell out its stand on the feasibility of taking over the Manjolai tea estate and file a report to the court.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan, hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions relating to the tea estate workers’ issue, directed the State government, TANTEA and the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to have a joint deliberation. The conclusion arrived at should be filed in the report, the court directed.

The court directed the State to file a detailed report in the case and a Secretary or Additional Secretary to the government should file it. The court also sought a separate report from TANTEA as to whether it can take over the estate. The Tirunelveli Collector and the Deputy Director and Wildlife Warden of Project Tiger Kalakad Mundanthurai filed status reports in the case.

The status report submitted by the Forest official submitted that in 2012 the area was declared a tiger sanctuary. In 2018, the area was declared a reserve forest. Leasing out of forest areas to TANTEA and allotment of land in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve to the workers was not feasible, it was submitted.

The Tirunelveli Collector submitted that recommendations were made with regard to providing housing, skill training and livelihood to the workers as part of the rehabilitation measures. The same was forwarded to the State government. The State submitted that it will come out with its stand.

The court took cognisance of the reports submitted by the officials. The court observed that with regard to providing free house site patta for settling in village panchayat areas, the subsidy of ₹3.50 lakh provided under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme can be increased as it may not be sufficient.

The court was told that 240 flats in the apartment complex built by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Board at Pappankulam near Manimuthar were ready for allotment. The court observed that the subsidy could also be considered in this case and the apartments could be provided free of cost to the workers.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation told the court that the remaining 75% amount under the voluntary retirement scheme was deposited to the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Plantations) in Nagercoil. The court observed that it was open to the workers to withdraw the money. It could be disbursed after verifying the identity. The court posted the matter for hearing to July 30.

The workers were under the payroll of Manjolai Tea Estate under Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation. A total of 8,374 acres of land was leased to the company for a period of 99 years by the Singampatti Zamin in 1929. The 99-year lease period will be over in 2028. The company has taken steps to vacate before the end of the lease period. The entire area has been declared a reserve forest.

